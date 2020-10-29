Rosecrance Jackson Centers see increase in people turning to addiction during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting millions of Americans, causing them to feel scared, anxious and uncertain. Which can lead some people to find comfort in substances such as alcohol, opioids and methamphetamines.

Experts at Rosecrance Jackson Centers in Sioux City say they have seen more people turning to addiction for comfort.

Rosecrance Jackson Centers have been helping Siouxlanders overcome substance abuse disorders for more than 40 years.

Vice President of Clinical Services Brenda Iliff says they were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel until COVID-19 came along. She said the concern is people are not seeking services because they are "isolating," which is also causing more overdoses.

"We are seeing that even when people come back to treatment that we've served before. They are much sicker than they would have been if we wouldn't have had the COVID pandemic. Does Siouxland have a problem with chemicals? Yes, but is there help available? Absolutely," said Iliff.

Iliff said safety is a priority at the center.

They want to keep people sober and healthy so they are following the three W's: watch your distance, wash your hands and wear your masks.

They're also taking temperatures twice a day.

The center offers virtual services, for those who don't feel comfortable with residential treatment.