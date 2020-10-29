Sioux City Fire Rescue urging people to change batteries in smoke alarms during Daylight Saving Time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this Sunday at 2 a.m.

For many people, the change will mean you get an extra hour of sleep.

But Sioux City Fire Rescue is reminding people when they're changing their clocks to change the batteries in their smoke detector.

Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said making sure to change your batteries twice a year can save your life.

"Just by having this device it doubles your chance of surviving a working fire inside your home, so early detection is important so you will be able to get out safely out of your home. The important thing is we want to make sure that the smoke alarm has batteries and is checked at least once a month, and batteries are changed twice a year to make sure they're working properly," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said it's important to have fire detectors in the main parts of your home and even in your bedroom. He said it's also very important that your family has a fire escape plan.

That way everyone knows the best exits from their locations, and where to meet to make sure everyone is safe. He said there are different types of smoke alarms you can install in their home.

"So a ten-year battery smoke alarm, you don't have to change the batteries for ten years, it's all sealed and encased, and they also make some other ones that are hard-wired that run by electricity and they also have a battery back-up," said Rodriguez.

If you don't have a working smoke alarm in your home, don't worry. You can call the Fire Prevention Office at 279-6377 to set up a safe home inspection and smoke alarms will be provided free of charge.