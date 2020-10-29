Sioux City police give reminders about drinking and driving this Halloween weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Halloween is just two days away now and with the holiday comes an unfortunate trend: more drunk and impaired drivers out on the roads.

The Sioux City Police Department is out with a reminder: Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Sergeant Jeremy McClure said they will have extra officers out looking for impaired drivers. He said they just want people to have a good holiday weekend and get home safely.

"With Halloween being on Saturday, the chances are high that kids are going to be out and about all day long in costumes and we know how kids are," said McClure. "They aren't going to be looking for traffic as well as they should be and so it's critical that people aren't impaired and driving around. We know just a few drinks affect your ability to perceive and react and with kids starting out on the street, we don't want people to have an accident."

McClure said to be safe and designate a driver if you plan on drinking.