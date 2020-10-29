‘So frustrating’: Grave missteps seen in US virus response

NEW YORK (AP) — As a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the United States, public health experts say the nation’s response to the nearly 8-month-old crisis has been marked by grave missteps and squandered opportunities by leaders at all levels of government, from President Donald Trump on down. The president has scorned masks, downplayed the threat and undercut scientists at every turn. Governors have resisted or rolled back containment measures amid public backlash. State lawmakers have been criticized for not devoting enough federal aid to public health.