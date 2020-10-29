Students hold special Halloween event for nursing home residents in isolation

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - Students from one Siouxland school did something special for nursing home residents who are in isolation due to COVID-19.

Whiting Elementary students paraded around Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa in their Halloween costumes! The students waved at the residents who watched them through their room windows.

Activities Director, Samantha Bieler said in a typical year the students would go inside the nursing home, and the residents would hand out candy.

"The residents are so excited they love to see the children in their costumes and their smiling faces, and they have been talking about it for the better part of a week now," said Samantha Bieler, Pleasant View Activities Director.

Bieler said they have partnered with the school for several years now, and it's always great to see the joy in the residents' faces, especially this year.