Tech giants report higher profits – some more than others

Tech giants report higher profits – some more than othersNew
Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year. The results come a day after the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee, rebuffing accusations of anti-conservative bias and promising to aggressively defend their platforms from being used to sow chaos in next week’s election. Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet are also reporting results Thursday.