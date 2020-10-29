 Skip to Content

Thailand protesters take to street to mock fashion show

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand have returned to the capital’s business district, staging something akin to a street fair to bring attention to their contention that the country’s monarchy holds too much power and influence. Their rally was billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held Thursday evening by a daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. A large crowd that gathered after working hours took over a portion of a main street, looking at artwork and posters and listening to speeches. The student-led protesters want Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and reforms to make the monarchy’s activities more transparent and accountable.

