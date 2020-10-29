U.S. OKs extradition of 2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss’ escape

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers say the U.S. State Department has agreed to turn over to Japan two American men accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Attorneys for Peter Taylor and Michael Taylor disclosed the State Department’s decision in a legal filing on Thursday. A federal judge intervened to block the immediate removal of the Taylors, letting them stay in Massachusetts while she reviews an emergency petition filed by their lawyers. The State Department does not comment on pending extradition requests, a spokesperson said. The Taylors have been locked up in a Massachusetts jail since they were arrested in May.