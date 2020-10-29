Warmer weather will return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today surprised us with some nicer weather than anticipated. It was another sunnier day, not as warm as yesterday, but temperatures did reach the low 40s.

Tonight a few more clouds move in, giving us a partly cloudy sky. The low will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will have a few more clouds overhead, but we will still see some sun, with a high in the mid 40s.

We warm up again, just in time for Halloween. Our Halloween will reach the mid 50s, and it will be another sunny day.

The winds do pick up though, with wind gusts around 30 mph, lasting into our Halloween night.

If you do go out or take the kids trick or treating, you’ll still want to stick to some warmer clothes, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s for the nighttime hours.

But it’s also a full moon, so that will make Halloween a little extra spooky this year.

And it is a blue moon, meaning this is the second full moon in the calendar month.

Sunday’s temperatures dip again, returning us to the low 40s, but with sunshine again.

And then Monday we start a warm up again. But how warm will we get next week? Tune in to News 4 to find out.