WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence holds campaign event in Des Moines, IA

(KTIV) -- Vice President Mike Pence is in Des Moines today, holidng a "Make-America-Great-Again" Rally for President Trump's reelection campaign.

The rally takes place at the Des Moines International Airport and is just two days after President Donald Trump's campaign event in Omaha, Nebraska. Additionally, the president's opponent, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a campaign event Friday in Des Moines as well.

Back on Oct. 14, thousands of supporters came out to President Trump's to the same airport Pence is holding Thursday's event.

Following this rally, Pence will head to Reno, Nevada.