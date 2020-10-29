Woman shot by suburban Chicago police sues officers, city

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black woman who was shot last week by police in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan is suing the officer who injured her and killed her boyfriend. Tafara Williams’ lawsuit was filed late Wednesday. She’s also suing a second officer and the city. She says there was no reason for Officer James Keating to stop and question her and Marcellis Stinnette. And she says there was no reason why Officer Dante Salinas shot at them. They contend they were unarmed and had not provoked the initial stop or the shooting. Salinas has been fired, largely because he didn’t activate his body camera until after the shooting