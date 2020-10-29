South Dakota inmate reported missing from Yankton jobsite, placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) -- A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, 68-year-old Taksim Neziroski was reported missing from his community service job site Thursday morning.

Officials say a blue-gray Buick LeSabre was reported missing from the Human Services Center campus in Yankton, where Neziroski was working. The vehicle's license plate number reads 7A5664.

Neziroski is a white male, 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He is serving multiple sentences involving burglary and theft in Codington County and Lawrence County.

If you see Neziroski, please contact law enforcement immediately.