WATCH LIVE: Biden holds drive-in rally in Des Moines, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- With just four days until election day, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is returning to Iowa for a drive-in rally.

KTIV App Users: To watch the rally on KTIV.com, click here.

This will be Biden's first visit to Iowa since February's Iowa Caucus, a contest where Biden came in fourth.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University shows President Donald Trump leads in Iowa by one point. Trump carried Iowa in 2016, but the Biden campaign thinks they have a shot of flipping it this year.

Friday's drive-in event is scheduled for 12 p.m. in Des Moines at the Iowa State Fair Grounds.