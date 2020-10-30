Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province, according to officials, but there was no immediate information on casualties. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake centered in the sea registered at a 6.6 magnitude, but other agencies recorded magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.0. Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Smoke was filmed in several spots. Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including in Istanbul.