Amazon announces packing, shipping facility in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Online retailing and tech giant Amazon says it will build a packing and shipping facility in Fargo that will add more than 500 jobs in the city. The Seattle-based retailer announced Friday will build the 1-million-square-foot facility north of the city. Amazon also announced this month that it is building a similar facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company said that facility would create about 1,000 jobs. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that more than 2,000 businesses “and independent authors” in the state sell products through Amazon. The Fargo facility is expected to open in 2021.