Australia’s Queensland state holds expected close election

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s tourist-popular Queensland state is voting for a new government in an expected close race between incumbent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s Labor Party and Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington. In a trend following that of next week’s U.S. presidential election, more than 1.65 million of 3.3 million eligible voters in the so-called Sunshine State voted ahead of election day. Voting at all levels of government in Australia — federal, state and municipal — is compulsory. Labor held a slim majority of 48 seats in the 93-seat Parliament ahead of the vote. The LNP had 38 seats and seven were held by minor parties or independents. Palaszczuk has campaigned on her strong response to COVID-19. But she has faced criticism for shutting state borders and hurting tourism.