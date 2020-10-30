‘Borat’ star gives church $100K after member appears in film

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” donated $100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film. Jeanise Jones, 62, thought she had been recruited by her church, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma, to mentor a teenager named “Tutar” who came to America with her father from a developing nation. Jones didn’t find out until the film’s release on Amazon Prime last week that “Tutar” was an actress and the man she believed was her father was actually Cohen.