Chinese promise market opening amid technology push

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials say the ruling Communist Party will promote “technological self-reliance” in the coming five years but will open further to trade. The comments Fridayreflect growing official urgency about nurturing Chinese producers of processor chips and other technology at a time when tension with Washington and Europe threatens to choke off access to components needed by fledgling Chinese tech industries. Han Wenxiu, an adviser to President Xi Jinping, said self-reliance will be a “strategic support for national development.” at a news conference. The ruling party leadership says its next Five-Year Plan will speed up China’s development as a “technology power.”