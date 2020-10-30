Court hearing set for Kennedy cousin Skakel in 1975 killing

Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel is expected at a court hearing as Connecticut’s top prosecutor decides whether to retry him for the bludgeoning death of a fellow teenager in 1975. The nature of Friday’s hearing in Stamford isn’t clear because the case remains sealed under a state juvenile offender law. Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. declined to comment. He has been mulling whether to retry Skakel after the state Supreme Court overturned his murder conviction in 2018. Friday is the 45th anniversary of Martha Moxley’s killing in wealthy Greenwich. She and Skakel were neighbors and both 15 years old at the time.