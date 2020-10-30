Father: 21-year-old Black man killed by Washington deputies

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Friends say a 21-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Washington state was a former high school football player who had an infant daughter and a fun-loving personality. Law enforcement remained tight-lipped about the Thursday night shooting in Hazel Dell by Clark County sheriff’s deputies, but the young man’s father, Kevin E. Peterson Sr., told The Oregonian/OregonLive the person who was killed was his son, Kevin E. Peterson Jr. Several dozen people protested into the early morning Friday as investigators processed the scene. A vigil was planned Friday evening in Vancouver, Washington, by the NAACP chapter.