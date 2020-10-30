Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class B=
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
Class C1=
Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14
Class C2=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14
Class D6=
Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8
Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24
Sterling 54, Southwest 6
Second Round=
Class D1=
Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32
Class D2=
Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
___
