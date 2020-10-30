 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:28 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class B=

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross Catholic 7

Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9

Class C1=

Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0

Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT

Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14

Class C2=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0

Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14

Class D6=

Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8

Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0

McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

Second Round=

Class D1=

Burwell 50, Howells/Dodge 14

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Stanton 56, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32

Class D2=

Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Creighton 28

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

