Gov. Noem’s campaign war chest tops $1 million

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has gotten more campaign donations in the last two weeks than she received in the first five months of the year. And, the governor isn’t up for reelection for two more years. Noem’s time in the national political spotlight likely has helped her amass more than $1 million in contributions in the last six months, including $224,000 in the last 10 days, according to filings with the South Dakota Secretary of State. Noem received donations between $100 and $4,000 from individuals residing in at least 42 states.