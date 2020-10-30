Halloween weather looks different than the past few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another calm fall day, with sunshine again and temperatures reaching the low 50s.

The clear skies stick around into our night and a warm front moves through. So our temperatures only drop to the upper 30s.

And that means that Halloween is looking to be warmer, with the high reaching the upper 50s.

One change you will also notice, is in the afternoon the winds start to pick up. We will have sustained winds around 15 to 25 mph, but wind gusts will reach around 35 mph. That breezy weather will carry into Halloween night.

Around trick or treating time the temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Saturday night a cold front moves through, dropping temperatures once again. Don’t forget to turn back your clocks that night as well, as Day Light Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunday’s high will be in the mid 40s, with sunshine again.

And Monday takes us back into the low 60s, but Monday will not be the warmest day that week, check out News 4 tonight to see how much warmer we will get.