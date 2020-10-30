I-29 Fire: One year later

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- One year ago, today, Interstate 29 had to be shut down as fire erupted from beneath a bridge near Wesley Parkway.

While no one died or was injured, fire crews who responded to it say they remember the day well.

Deputy Fire Marshall Captain Ryan Collins says while it was a routine fire to put out, it still presented challenges to fire crews.

Collins says there was a transient camp where the fire started. But, investigators still don't know what sparked the fire.

"There was a lot of smoke, a lot black smoke. It was unsure at that time what exactly was burning, but the fire was underneath the bridge. It was causing a lot traffic headaches not only for Sioux City PD, but South Sioux City, North Sioux City because all of the cars started backing up on I-29 simply because there was no visibility," said Captain Ryan Collins, Deputy Fire Marshall.

While the investigation into the fire has been closed, Collins says if new evidence were found, the case could be reopened.

"You know it was an interesting day with that fire. That fire took a lot of energy not only from an investigation stand point from Sioux City Fire and Sioux City Police Department, but that was a lot of work for Department of Transportation. It was a major inconvenience for a community as a whole and frustrating but, everybody got through it together," said Captain Collins.

Collins says the fire had long-lasting effects on the construction that was taking place at the time.