Joni Ernst brings “Fighting for Iowa” tour to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Just four days away from the election, Senator Joni Ernst is continuing her "Fighting for Iowa" tour, making a stop in Sioux City Friday morning.

The senator was joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, State Senator Jim Carlin, and Senator Ted Cruz.

All saying they're fighting for Ernst, for this country, and for Iowa. Ernst taking aim at the attack ads against her and at her running mate Theresa Greenfield, saying she's been fighting for Iowans for the past 6 years.

Ernst said this RV tour is important to recognize those who have been pushing through the campaign.

"Then energize them too and let them know how important their voices are on election day," said Ernst. "We really need them to step out, go out, vote. Make your voices count."

Ernst said those that know her, know those political attack ads are all lies. At one point Grassley held up a bottle of hand sanitizer to "sanitize away" the lies he said he's hearing about Ernst.

"I'm on Joni's team," said Grassley. "We work together hand and glove and I can't see her opponent winning and canceling my vote. I want Joni and I, maybe we don't agree a hundred percent of the time, but maybe we agree 99 percent of the time and we're working together as a team to represent Iowans."

Ernst also made stops in several other Siouxland areas including Le Mars, Sioux Center, and Storm Lake.