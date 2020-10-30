Kenyan court sentences 2 for Westgate attack that killed 67

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has sentenced two men to 26 and 11 years in prison for supporting the 2013 attack on Nairobi’s upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead. The nearly four-day attack by four gunmen with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group was the first large-scale assault in Kenya’s capital. The two men were found guilty earlier this month of charges including conspiracy to commit terrorism by assisting the attackers. The magistrate during sentencing said their participation may be considered subtle “but the end result is devastating.”