Mexico rebukes governor for urging migrants to vote Biden

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal Interior Department has issued a stern rebuke to the governor of the western state of Michoacan, after he posted a video urging migrants living in the United States to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The department told Gov. Silvano Aureoles Friday that he had put Mexico “in a delicate position” by interfering in another country’s elections. Michoacan has sent millions of migrants to the United States over the course of decades. Aureoles posted a video on his social media feed Thursday urging migrants to vote against Trump, accusing him of “promoting and encouraging hatred and racism.”