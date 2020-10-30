Mississippi city won’t lose lights after threat over debt

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An entire city in Mississippi that was under threat of losing electricity before the end of the year because of unpaid bills will have more time to find a new power provider. The city of Itta Bena owes $800,000 to its wholesale electricity provider. During a meeting in Itta Bena, Mississippi public service commissioner Brandon Presley said the state is concerned about the safety and health of residents if power is lost. Entergy Mississippi is the largest private power provider in the state of Mississippi. It has expressed serious interest in coming to the city. While the city works with Entergy, power will not be cut off.