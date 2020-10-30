Nebraska sees record number of cases, hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New numbers show Nebraska saw a record number of cases of the coronavirus confirmed in one day, as well as a record number of people hospitalized with the virus. The state’s online virus tracker shows 1,605 new cases were confirmed Thursday — the most in one day since 1,286 on Oct. 16. The site also shows 528 people with the virus hospitalized on Thursday, well over the previous day’s record of 483. The state’s rate of new cases jumped to seventh-highest in the nation as the number of cases in Nebraska grew to 68,150 and 637 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.