Oct. 30: Iowa reports 606 COVID-19 hospitalizations, total deaths surpass 1,700

(KTIV) -- There were 2,621 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 121,913 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 124,913 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 92,272 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,850 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 25 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,705.

According to the state's latest report, there are 606 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, one more than yesterday's record of 605. Of those hospitalizations, 152 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,249 new tests were given for a total of 964,093 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,498.

To date, 5,823 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 99. Officials say this latest death involved an elderly male over the age of 81.

A total of 71 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,309. Of those cases, 2,033 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 12 new virus cases, with its total now at 563. Of those cases, 365 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 28 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 808. Officials say 562 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,711 to 1,750 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,232 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 30, the state health department says Sioux County reported 59 new cases bringing their total to 2,578. Officials say 1,853 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.