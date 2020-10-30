Oct. 30: Nebraska reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 69,373.

There were nine new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 646 on Friday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 584 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,033 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 43,952 on Friday.

So far, 591,333 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 521,373 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported a total of 155 positive cases in Cedar County bringing its total to 138.

So far, no virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials confirmed nine more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 2,573.

Two new virus-related deaths have been reported in Dakota County. To date, the county has had 48 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported positive cases in Dixon County at 168.

State health officials say Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported Thurston County positive case total as 349.

So far, state health officials say Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported positive cases in Wayne County as 369 total cases

Wayne County has reported one virus-related death so far.

As of 7:30 the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department had not posted numbers in Burt, Cuming, Madison or Stanton Counties.