Oct. 30: South Dakota reports 13,520 active COVID-19 cases, 403 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,560 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 44,560.

According to the state's health department, 1,389 of the new cases are confirmed and 171 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 13,520 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 1,058 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 489 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 30,624.

Currently, 403 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, dropping from yesterday's record of 413.

Twelve additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 415 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 969. Of those cases, 252 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 23 new cases, bringing its total to 852. State health officials say 658 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,830 to 2,953. Health officials say 1,991 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 20.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 773 total positive cases. So far, 568 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 908 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 564 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to six.