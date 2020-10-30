Over 3 million cases of coronavirus reported in Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Associated Press count shows the number of reported coronavirus cases has gone over 3 million in the Middle East, with the true number likely even higher. Across the Mideast, there have been over 75,000 deaths attributed to the virus by health authorities. That’s according to the AP count on Friday relying on reported figures by individual countries. There have been 2.5 million recoveries from the virus causing the COVID-19 illness. In the Mideast, the hardest-hit nation remains Iran, which served as the initial epicenter of the virus in the region.