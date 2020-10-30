Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with a breezy Halloween

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer today with many of us making a run at 50 degrees.



Expect a lot of sunshine and light southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.



Tonight will not be as cold with temperatures only dipping into the mid to upper 30s.



Winds will be picking up as the night moves along and Saturday does look quite breezy with 15 to 25 mile per hour winds and gusts over 35 miles per hour possible.



There will be sunshine, though, and temperatures will be near average in the mid to upper 50s.



Hear what to expect as we head into next week, including the Election Day forecast, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.