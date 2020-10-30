Russian election threat potent, but interference so far slim

BOSTON (AP) — Russian state interference has been minimal so far in the most tempestuous U.S. presidential election in decades. But that doesn’t mean the Kremlin can’t inflict serious damage, and the continued vulnerability of state and local government networks is a big worry. A troubling wildcard is ransomware, the data-scrambling demon that profit-hungry Russian-speaking criminals are currently wielding in an assault on U.S. hospitals coinciding with the election. But in actual election meddling, U.S. officials say Moscow has been holding its fire.