Sioux City man sentenced in robbery and gun charges

Sioux City Iowa (KTIV) -- A man who robbed a Sioux City business last September has been sentenced for a more than ten year stay in a federal prison.

Noah Pineda, 21, from Sioux City, entered a guilty plea for a robbery at gunpoint September 11, 2019. Pineda entered Sarg's Mini Mart carrying a short-barreled rifle and demanded money from the cash registers and the clerk's purse.

Pineda grabbed money from both registers and from the clerk and ran from the store. With assistance of a police K9 Pineda was found hiding in the nearby bushes. He admitted to the robbery and told officers where he hid the loaded .22 caliber rifle.

Pineda admitted the September robbery was just one of a number of robberies he had committed.

Pineda has a long history of violence starting when he was 12 and includes domestic assault and domestic abuse causing bodily injury.

On October 27, 2020 United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Pineda to 132 months imprisonment. After release he must also serve a four year term of supervised release due to the federal system having no parole