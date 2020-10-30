Social issues a priority for cardinal-to-be Wilton Gregory

In four weeks, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C. — Wilton Gregory — is scheduled to become the first first Black cardinal from the United States. In an interview with The Associated Press, he made clear that an array of social issues will be high on his agenda. He hopes the U.S. bishops conference can broaden its concept of “pro-life” so other pressing issues can be considered top priorities along with opposition to abortion. Gregory also endorsed proposals to include the history of Black Catholics in the U.S. as part of the curriculum in Catholic schools. Earlier this year, amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice, some Black Catholics said the curriculum should be more honest about the church’s past links to slavery and segregation.