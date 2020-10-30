South Dakota breaks daily virus case record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has broken its record for new coronavirus infections reported in one day as 1,560 people tested positive. The new virus cases brought the number of cases statewide to 13,520, according to the Department of Health. That means that roughly one out of every 65 people currently has an active infection. The Department of Health also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the tally of COVID-19 deaths to 415 since the pandemic began. October has been the state’s deadliest month as health officials reported 192 of those deaths this month. The number of hospitalizations declined by 10 people to 403.