Spiking virus pushes western Iowa county to require masks

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public. Television station KETV reports that the Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask regulation resolution in a 2-1 vote. Supervisor John Straight voted for the mandate. He hopes it will help bring down virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate has topped 20% for three straight weeks. State data shows 2,621 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past 24 hours. That’s one of the highest single-day totals recorded so far. An additional 14 deaths raised the state’s death total to 1,705.