UK court rejects libel suit from Russian over Steele dossier

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has dismissed a libel claim by a Russian businessman against the author of a report on U.S. President Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia. Tech entrepreneur Aleksej Gubarev sued former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his firm Orbis Business Intelligence for what he said were “seriously defamatory allegations” that he was involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee’s computer systems. Judge Mark Warby ruled Friday that the references to Gubarev in the Steele dossier were defamatory and their publication “caused serious harm to his reputation.” But he said Steele could not be held responsible for making the dossier public. It was published by BuzzFeed in January 2017.