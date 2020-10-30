Ukraine’s president moves to dissolve top court over ruling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is facing a new political crisis after the president moved to dissolve the nation’s top court over its decision to freeze the country’s anti-corruption reforms. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s action on Friday came after the Constitutional Court ruled to annul key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved under persistent Western demands. The court declared public access to officials’ income declarations unconstitutional and also outlawed criminal punishment for providing false income information. The judges also ruled to strip the National Anti-Corruption Agency of most of its key powers. Zelenskiy says the decision lacked a valid legal basis and could cost Ukraine Western funds and support.