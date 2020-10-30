Western Iowa county requiring masks in public due to rising virus cases

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public.

Television station KETV in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, reports that the Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask regulation resolution in a 2-1 vote.

Supervisor John Straight, who voted for the mandate, says he hopes that requiring masks will help bring down virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate of the virus has topped 20% for three straight weeks.

As of Oct. 30, the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard shows Harrison County has had 703 positive cases with 303 reported as recovered. So far, 16 virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The dashboard also shows 251 of those positive cases were in three of the county's long-term care facilities. County health administrator Brad Brake says those outbreaks have been a driving factor in the mask requirement.

According to Radio Iowa, there is no enforcement behind this requirement, but Brake says he hopes it draws attention to how the pandemic is affecting the county.

The mandate is expected to go into effect by Nov. 9 and be revisited after 30 days.