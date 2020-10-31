2 officials close to Turkish leader test positive for virus

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two top Turkish officials who work closely with Turkey’s president say they have tested positive for the coronavirus. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman tweeted Saturday that he had light COVID-19 symptoms and was nearing the end of treatment. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he, his wife and daughter all tested positive after feeling unwell on Monday. He says they are being treated in a hospital doing a bit better. Soylu was criticized in April for announcing Turkey’s first weekend coronavirus lockdown just two hours before it went into effect, leading to scenes of chaos at markets. The president did not accept his resignation.