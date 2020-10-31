Art SUX Gallery hosts Celebrate Art and Halloween event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The art SUX gallery in the Ho-Chunk center in downtown Sioux City hosted a Celebrate art and Halloween event today.

The show hosted Halloween themed art for guests of all ages to admire.

There were even pumpkin painting and candy bags for the kids.

One artist with the gallery says the event was a great way to get kids more interested in the arts.

"Art is so important for children and I think people forget that. And I think bringing them down here, having them look at the art, having them do their own art with the pumpkins and of course getting some fee candy. I mean, they'll start to get more interested in the Siouxland art community and that's very important," said Amy Thompson, Artist.

Thompson adds while this was the gallery's first Halloween event, they hope to continue it for years to come.