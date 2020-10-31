Cooler weather returns but winds start to calm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Halloween! A warm front moved through overnight bumping up those temperatures.

That helped us to reach the mid 60s today, but it came with some breezy winds.

The sustained winds reached 20-25 mph, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph. Those gusty winds stick with us through the night.

If you are going out trick or treating tonight, temperatures will start in the 50s, dipping into the 40s by 8/9 PM.

The skies stay clear into the night. It is also the end of Daylight Saving Time, so turn those clocks back tonight!

Sunday will be sunny again, and a cold front will drop temperatures again.

The high will reach the mid 40s. Those winds will be calmer for Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny, and the high will go back into the 60s.

Tuesday will also be a sunnier day, with a high in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 60s.

But can we hold onto those above average temperatures? Tune in to News 4 to find out.