Dutch PM Mark Rutte confirms he will seek 4th term in office

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants another term in office. In an interview published Saturday in Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Rutte confirmed that he will lead his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy into the next national election on March 17. The conservative party currently leads national polls and observers credit Rutte’s steady leadership of the country over the past decade as the key reason for its popularity. In a statement on the party’s website, 53-year-old Rutte said simply: “I would like to continue as prime minister again.” He currently leads a four-party center-right coalition.