France church attack: Assailant’s family demands answers

SFAX, Tunisia (AP) — A third suspect is in French custody Saturday in the probe into an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. Meanwhile the family of the suspected Tunisian assailant is demanding to see video footage of what happened and is pleading for peace. Investigators in France, Tunisia and Italy are trying to determine the chief suspect’s motive, whether he acted alone and whether Thursday’s attack on the Notre Dame Basilica was premeditated. Authorities have labeled it an Islamist terrorist attack, which hit France amid growing global tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking Islam’s prophet.