Local Toyota dealer helps on “Driving Out Hunger” in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Rick Collins Toyota and the Food Bank of Siouxland are teaming up for Oct. 30 through Nov. 25 to "Drive Out Hunger" in Siouxland.

In an effort to "pack the pickup" for the food bank, the local Toyota dealership will be collecting donations of food as well as donating money.

In a press release the Development Director of the food bank said that Rick Collins Toyota has committed to donate $50 for every vehicle purchased. Their service department has also offered $5 off a future service appointment for any non-perishable donations brought to them.

The goal for the 2020 Drive Out Hunger event is to donate $5,000 which will help to make it possible to acquire 65,000 pounds of food to help those in need in the 11 Siouxland counties in which the food bank operates.

For the fiscal year of 2019, the food bank saw their highest distribution year in terms of pounds of food distributed. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Food Bank of Siouxland is still offering a hand up to those in need through its programs and partnerships.

The Food Bank says that through generosity of the public and from organizations like Rick Collins Toyota the food bank was able to donate 3.5 million pounds of food last fiscal year.

The event kicked-off on Oct. 30 with Rick Collins Toyota's first annual Trunk or Treat, an event that will continue through business hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dealership on Oct. 31

To participate in "Driving Out Hunger" bring donations to the dealership showroom at 3131 Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City.