Minority US contract tracers build trust in diverse cities

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Across the U.S., people from immigrant, refugee and Black communities are being hired to bridge the cultural divide in the United States and rebuild public confidence in America’s public health system. With President Donald Trump calling his top government scientists “idiots” and downplaying the threat of the virus, communities from San Diego to Nashville are hiring minorities to be contact tracers and restore trust in America’s public health care system one phone call at a time to help people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The approach is aimed at stopping the proliferation of misinformation among Black, Hispanic and immigrant populations ravaged by the virus.