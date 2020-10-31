Oct. 31: Iowa reports 2,444 new cases, sets a record with 630 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 2,444 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 124,913 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 127,357 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 93,188 have recovered. That's an increase of 916 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported ten additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,715.

According to the state's latest report, there are 630 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, 24 more than yesterday's record of 606. Of those hospitalizations, 153 are in the ICU and 55 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,714 new tests were given for a total of 971,807 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,628.

To date, 5,887 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 99.

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-two of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,337. Of those cases, 2,048 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 16 new virus cases, with its total now at 579. Of those cases, 371 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 17 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 825. Officials say 568 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,750 to 1,808 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,244 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 31, the state health department says Sioux County reported 31 new cases bringing their total to 2,609. Officials say 1,875 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.